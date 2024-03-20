With the aim of reiterating the importance of promoting a model of sustainable development, focused on health and based on an integrated approach for the creation of social, environmental and economic value, a press conference promoted by Senator Guido Liris together with the Undersecretary of Health Marcello Gemmato, in the presence, among others, of Pierre-Emmanuel De Bauw, Belgian ambassador to Italy. According to this approach – recalls a note – Objective 3 of the United Nations 2030 Agenda (Health and well-being for all), providing for the provision of efficient health services for the prevention and treatment of diseases, plays a central role in the development sustainable of the economic, social and political context of the reference country system.

The Minister of Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, and the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, also communicated their support for the initiative – carried out with the support of Ucb Pharma. “Today – states Urso – draw attention to the crucial role that the pharmaceutical sector plays not only for our economy, but above all for the collective well-being and sustainable development of our country. We need to accelerate the overall times of access to innovation, define the benefits and intervene on some regulatory aspects that take away efficiency from the Italian system”. Having placed “the combination of health and sustainability at the center of the research” presented “indicates – adds Pichetto Fratin – the attention dedicated to the profound link and interconnections that exist between the new challenge of development, climate change and human health” .

In addition to the general director of planning of the Ministry of Health, Americo Cicchetti, the head of the Healthcare area of ​​The European House Ambrosetti, Daniela Bianco, and the CEO of Ucb Pharma, Federico Chinni, spoke to present a Position paper dedicated to combination of health and sustainability, developed by The European House Ambrosetti and the pharmaceutical industry, with the support of a panel of experts. “Prevention, territory, proximity. These are – observes Liris – the key words for building a new healthcare system, closer to the needs of the population. The new healthcare paradigm we are designing aims to increase the patient's quality of life, with a active attention towards cost containment. Sustainable healthcare is the most precious objective to be pursued during the government mandate. The need is to embrace a broad and integrated vision of sustainability in its various declinations. Not only economic and financial , or strictly environmental, but also social and innovation. This commitment must concern all actors in the healthcare system, including industry, characterized by high levels of research and development, productivity and employment”.

“It is necessary – underlines Gemmato – to reverse the current trend which still sees 95% of the National Health Fund being used for treatment and only 5% for prevention of Italian citizens, in a context in which the population is increasingly aging more, positioning us as the second longest-lived country in the world. And this is why it becomes essential to make the Italian public healthcare system sustainable through not only more resources in healthcare, but also through new organizational models. We therefore welcome initiatives like the one we have discussed today that start from practical experiences of virtuous realities and try to bring together principles and models to be applied in public health and care in general”.

To reconstruct the concepts underlying the health-sustainability combination, during the meeting we wanted to summarize the main levers of value creation, as they were summarized in the Ucb-Ambrosetti Position paper dedicated to the topic. “To overcome this systemic challenge – explains Bianco – research and innovation take on a crucial role. To have fair and sustainable access to innovative therapies, not only is joint and coordinated action by all the actors in the healthcare system necessary, but also a cultural and regulatory context favorable to research and innovation, as well as a critical analysis of the evolution of the social and economic context of reference”.

“In the post-Covid era – remarks Chinni – the need to develop strategies relating to the pursuit of health and well-being objectives according to a new model of sustainability, which takes into account all the determinants of health, is now shared. In Ucb – concludes the 'Ad – we have been working for years on our sustainable development model which envisages the need to generate value not only for people suffering from chronic pathologies and for the actors of the health system, but also for society, the economy, all people who work with us and the environment. In this way we wish to present ourselves as a strategic partner for the sustainable development of the country system”.