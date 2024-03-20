Over the last few days, Kade Middleton she was filmed in Windsor with her husband, Prince William. However, most people believe that the one in the video is not the Princess of Wales. In fact, many believe that it could be a lookalike of her, Heidi Agan who recently revealed the truth. Let's find out together what is happening in detail.

Ever since Kate Middleton ended up at the center of one media scandal due to numerous conspiracy theories, attention has also fallen on Heidi Agan, the official lookalike of the Princess of Wales. The rumors and speculation have been growing ever since someone spotted the Princess of Wales leaving a shop in Windsor in the company of her husband, Prince William.

In any case, this time too many thought that the person in the video is not the real Kate Middleton but the official lookalike, Heidi Agan. In light of this, the interested party broke her silence on the matter. In detail, the 43-year-old categorically denied the numerous speculations with these words:

My social media went crazy because people think it's me, but it's not. I was at work at the time, so I know it's not me. I 100% believe it's Kate Middleton and William in the video.

Heidi Agan: who is Kate Middleton's lookalike

Heidi Agan is 43 years old and has been Kate Middleton's official lookalike since 2012. real life she got married to Russel Agan and gave birth to two children Blake and Abigail. On the occasion of ainterview to the “Daily Mirror”, the 43-year-old said:

I'm always attentive to what he does. I watched carefully how he speaks and how he behaves.

Before becoming the lookalike of the Princess of Wales, Heidi Agan worked in a restaurant and earned only seven pounds an hour. Currently she participates in special events and photoshoots thanks to which she earns more than 9000 pounds per week.