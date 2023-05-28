Monday, May 29, 2023
Healthcare | A communication failure slows down treatment in Päijät-Hämee

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 28, 2023
in World Europe


Patients should be prepared for longer than usual waiting and queuing times in Päijät-Hämee at least on Monday.

Communication device the fault may further slow down the services of the Päijät-Häme welfare area on Monday.

However, the most important information systems, such as the patient information system, were already operational on Sunday, the welfare area told STT. The fault no longer slowed down the operations of the emergency room, for example, as much as earlier on Sunday.

The Päijät-Häme welfare area estimated that the fault could be completely repaired by Monday evening. Patients should therefore be prepared for longer than usual waiting and queuing times, at least on Monday.

If possible, patients are asked to postpone their non-urgent treatment from Monday onwards.

Welfare area according to the error was detected the night before Sunday and it affected dozens of different systems. For example, the staff could not access the necessary patient data, and the data had to be entered manually. Some of the programs did not work at all.

