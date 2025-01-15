The Minister of Health, Monica Garciaannounced this Wednesday some of the points that it is negotiating with the unions to agree on the Framework Statute that will govern the working conditions of health professionals in the National Health System. Among them, the Ministry wants to demand exclusivity from service heads and senior public health officials to avoid conflicts of interest and “obscene benefits.” In addition, efforts will be made to limit on-call hours to a maximum of 17 hours, instead of the current 24 hours, which “puts the health of professionals and patients at risk.”

