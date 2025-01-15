Check the date, time and where to watch Barcelona – Real Betis live on television and the possible lineups for the soccer match of the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey
The King’s Cup continues its course and this Wednesday January 15
They will measure their strength in the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium stadium
Barcelona and Real Betis
in a match corresponding to the Matchday Eighth of the championship.
Barcelona comes into the match having faced Real Betis while Real Betis played their last Copa del Rey matches against Barcelona and UE Sant Andreu.
Barcelona – Real Betis
La Copa del Rey classification and statistics
Consult the Copa del Rey scorer and assist tables before the match between Barcelona and Real Betis.
You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.
Copa del Rey match
Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Barcelona and Real Betis today
The match between Barcelona and Real Betis corresponding to the day Eighth The Copa del Rey will be played today, Wednesday, January 15, at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium. The game will start at 9:00 p.m. and you can watch it on M+ LaLiga TV 2, LaLiga TV Bar, Movistar Plus+.
The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Copa del Rey matches of the day, the Barcelona calendar, the Real Betis calendar and the Copa del Rey statistics. You can also check the Copa del Rey classification.
Show comments
{“allowComment”:”allowed”,”articleId”:”article-10266117″,”url”:”https://www.lavanguardia.com/deportes/fu tbol/20250115/246565/horario-partido-ca-barcelona-real-betis-ctx.html”,”livefyre-url”:”article-10266117″}
Loading next content…
#Barcelona #Real #Betis #schedule #watch #Copa #del #Rey #football #match #today
Leave a Reply