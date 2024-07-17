They represent a turning point in the treatment of visual defects, with over three million implants performed and a patient satisfaction rate of over 99%. They are phakic lenses or Icl (Implantable Collamer Lens) that, inserted between the crystalline lens and the pupil, allow the elimination of the use of contact lenses and glasses even when laser surgery is not recommended. In cases where the eye is not suitable for laser surgery – explains a note – Icl offer an effective alternative, allowing the correction of myopia up to 20 diopters and hyperopia up to 10 diopters, even in the presence of high astigmatism.

“The use of posterior chamber phakic lenses, or Icl, allows for the correction of visual defects such as hyperopia and astigmatism,” explains Luigi Conti, an ophthalmologist at the Centro San Paolo Vision Care in Naples. “With this procedure, all degrees of myopia can be corrected, from mild to moderate, especially high levels. Furthermore, they represent a valid alternative to laser when the latter cannot guarantee the expected correction. It is essential that the patient follows a diagnostic path in which the biometric ocular data are highlighted in order to optimize the result.” Thanks to a rapid procedure, lasting a few minutes, and performed under local anesthesia, it is possible to implant Icl lenses and immediately obtain vision between 9 and 12 tenths, with a practically instantaneous effect. This procedure is of the ‘additive’ type, since it does not involve the removal of tissue as occurs with laser surgery. “The lens – Conti specifies – is inserted inside the eye through a small corneal opening, behind the iris and in front of the crystalline lens and, due to its material, guarantees high visual quality. The safety of this lens is absolutely high and proven”.

After the procedure, patients experience an improvement in their vision from the first day. “The advantages of the Icl implant,” Conte emphasizes, “can be basically summarized as: high visual quality, excellent and immediate post-operative results, reduced risk of inducing dry eye syndrome since the procedure does not act on the cornea, and reversibility of the procedure.” Icl lenses are produced in the United States and are recognized and approved by the world’s leading regulatory body, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).