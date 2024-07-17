Agents of the Municipal police Three subjects were arrested when they were in possession of Firearms, in the Central Zone, of Tijuana, Baja California.

According to the authorities’ report, they were carrying out a preventive tour of the area, when they observed subjects beginning to detonate the Firearms, They quickly intervened and captured two men who had injuries to various parts of their bodies, so an ambulance was requested.

It was reported that upon seeing the police unit, one of the men tried to escape, so other units in the sector joined in, managing to intercept a few meters further on the man who identified himself as Carlos “N”, alias “El Momo”, 20 years old, who is believed to have an extensive criminal record, accused of homicides in the district, who was seized with a pistol-type firearm loaded with a live cartridge.

Carlos was sent to the corresponding authorities to start the corresponding investigation file, while two other subjects identified as Alejandro “N” and Brayan “N” were transferred to the hospital to receive appropriate medical attention in custody.