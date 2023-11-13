





08:09 Satellite image of al-Shifa hospital, Gaza City. © via REUTERS – MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES

Without food, water, or electricity, the first and second hospitals in the Gaza Strip are surrounded by the Israeli Army. The Palestinian health authorities and doctors at the facilities report that they cannot evacuate patients due to the constant attacks against hospital centers, which have claimed dozens of lives. In addition, the lack of electricity for the incubators for premature babies has caused the death of some newborns.