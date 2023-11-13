The quest director of Cyberpunk 2077 at CD Projekt RED – Pawel Sasko – ha praised the community of the video game for the patience and the continued support of the development studio while the team was busy trying to revive the fortunes of the game after the difficult launch.

Sasko commented like this Cyberpunk 2077’s redemption arc: “Look at the reception of Cyberpunk right now, how it’s transformed. Look at the reviews, look at the videos, the conversation around the game. The fact that you guys come back to the game and play it again and have fun. I feel a gratitude incredible. After the release of Cyberpunk it was hard, it was heartbreaking, but we moved forward.”

“It’s not even [solo] for us, but also for other developers. It’s a sign of ‘yes, you can do it’, like the games of Halo and No Man’s Sky. They have shown that it can be done. In a way, if you fail the only thing that matters is how you will be remembered later. Will you get back up and keep moving forward? We went ahead and did it and I’m honestly very proud of this team and the community.”