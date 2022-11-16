It is a reality: there are fewer spermatozoa in the sperm of men from the five continents. The causes are not clear, but one of the main hypotheses being considered is exposure to toxic substances during pregnancy, such as air pollution. This means that, today, we are looking at a problem generated decades ago and that the future of the people who are born in the present is uncertain.
