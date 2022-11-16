Why External Night is not aired: the reason and when the last episode will be broadcast

Why isn’t External Night aired tonight, Wednesday 16 November 2022, on Rai 1? We tell you right away: no change of plans, Rai – for some time now – has decided to broadcast the three episodes of the TV series directed by Marco Bellocchio on Monday 14, Tuesday 15 and Thursday 17. Tonight on Rai 1 it will in fact be broadcast the friendly Albania-Italy.

When will the last episode of External Night be broadcast? We have already given you the answer above, but we repeat: the last act of the TV series will be broadcast tomorrow, Thursday 17 November 2022, at 21.25 on Rai 1.

Cast

We have seen why External Night is not broadcast today, but what is the cast of the event series broadcast on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: