Health Some women have a false picture of their own fertility, the expert says – These things about fertility should be known

Many lifestyle and health choices are important even before a child’s dream becomes relevant. We asked the experts what things affect fertility.

If thinks that he might want to have a child someday, should the idea somehow be nurtured in advance?

We asked two gynecologists and obstetricians how a woman can take care of her fertility.

Chief Physician, Department of Hormone and Infertility, Tampere University Central Hospital (Tays) Katja Ahinko and an infertility doctor Sanna Uotila Pihlajalinna Dextra infertility clinic tells you what it is good to know about your own fertility.