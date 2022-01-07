The Public Health Commission, the body formed by the technicians of the Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities to manage the pandemic, has decided this Friday that only the students of a classroom in which they Give five or more COVID-19 infections

«In order to guarantee attendance, quarantine will be recommended for the entire group whenever there are five or more cases of active infection in a classroom or 20% or more of the students in the class are affected in a period equal to or less than seven days. In the event that there are four cases or less than 20%, they would be considered sporadic cases and quarantine would not be recommended, ”the Ministry said in a statement.

In a meeting held this Friday, the Commission has approved the updates of the documents’ Adaptation of Prevention Measures against covid-19 in educational centers’ and of the ‘Action Guide before the Appearance of Cases of covid-19 in centers educational ‘.

«The marked changes are aimed at guaranteeing and promoting attendance as much as possible at all educational levels, reinforcing compliance with prevention measures. This change is adapted to the current pandemic situation, it also reflects the important advance in vaccination in all age groups and takes into account that school environments have proven throughout the pandemic to be safe environments in terms of virus transmission », Has pointed out the department of Carolina Darias.

