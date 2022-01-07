One of the largest banks in Kazakhstan, Halyk, announced its decision to write off the loans of the dead military and police officers issued by the organization. This is reported by Tengrinews.kz in its Telegram-channel.

“Low bow to you, our heroes,” the bank said.

On January 7, it became known that the death toll of law enforcement officers in Kazakhstan rose to 18. 748 police officers and employees of the National Guard were injured.

Protests in Kazakhstan began on January 2, and on the 5th they escalated into riots. The reason was the rise in gas prices for cars from 60 to 120 tenge. The most significant clashes took place in the former capital of the country, Alma-Ata. A red level of terrorist danger has been introduced in the republic. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appealed to the CSTO for help, Russia, Belarus, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan sent peacekeepers there.