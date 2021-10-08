Saturday, October 9, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

“Health”: Providing 44,389 doses of Corona vaccine within 24 hours

by Admin
October 8, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

A nurse brings a dose of corona vaccine

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 44,389 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine during the past 24 hours.
Thus, the total number of doses administered to date is 20,409,126 doses, and the vaccination rate is 206.35 doses per 100 people.
This comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide a “Covid-19” vaccine and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the emerging corona virus that causes “Covid-19” disease.

Source: wam

.

Tags:
Admin

Admin

Related Posts

Load More
Next Post

Clarissa Selassiè, the burning confession on Lulù's past: criticism rains

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result