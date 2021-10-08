Lulù Selassiè she is criticized by several people for her almost morbid behavior towards him at times Manuel Bortuzzo. But the young woman explained that many of her behaviors are due to past trauma.

A few days ago, confiding in her, she talked about the sad story that saw her as a protagonist years ago. “I had a maniac, a serious stalker. A dangerous fool. I had a madman who was blackmailing me with intimate photos of me. He was a really crazy maniac. He was a maniac who made me do things I didn’t want to do. I was forced to do certain stuff. I always think about it, always, always“.

Yesterday the sister too Clarissa Selassie has made admissions about Lulu’s past admitting that he is being treated by a psychologist. Clarissa confided to the other girls that Lulu was previously molested by a boy who forced her to do things against her will. Shortly afterwards, the direction changed the shot to another area of ​​the house.

“The fact is that she throws every little problem on the others and it’s not good. The meeting with Piera (the psychologist, ed)? Sometimes he has. She always has it out of here, the fact that she doesn’t go there every day is serious for her because she needs it. They tell her ‘there isn’t today’, but the person is affected “ – the words of Clarissa Selassiè.

It’s still: “His mental health, let’s talk about that. I mean, he has a father who is in prison, he has problems. She was raped, they harassed her when she was 15, they blackmailed her with private photos. Yes, practically raped. There was a guy who forced her to do things she didn’t want. It is not that we are talking about light things ”. Not everyone liked an attitude. Many at home criticized Clarissa who confided personal things behind Lulu’s back.

