“The Lega del Filo d'Oro, for families like ours, represents one of those decisive and fundamental encounters in the course of our lives. We met it by chance and then it became our traveling companion”. Daniele Orlandini, president of the Family Committee, said this on the sidelines of the event organized by the Lega del Filo d'Oro at the Chamber of Deputies for the presentation of the Manifesto of deafblind people.

“The Lega del Filo d'Oro – explained Orlandini – for families and parents of deafblind and multi-sensory impaired people is crucial for two aspects: it helps our children to discover those abilities that would otherwise be difficult to bring out; it also supports us families who are fundamental elements within the organization. For some of us, in my case, the meeting with the Lega del Filo d'Oro has become a life choice. My daughter, in fact, has been living in one of the its structures”.