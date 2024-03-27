(Adnkronos) – “Together with Minister Schillaci, I have planned a satellite event in Bari on this very topic”. With these declarations Marcello Gemmato, Undersecretary of State for Health, spoke on the sidelines of the event which saw as protagonists, on 27 and 28 March, the Federation of Italian Medical-Scientific Societies, Fism and all the stakeholders (from the Institutions, to Patient associations, from drug companies to technological partners) gathered in the historic headquarters of the Roman Aquarium for the first stage of the path that will lead to the Fism General States at the end of the year.

