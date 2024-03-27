“If we don't give up, we will force Putin to negotiate.” Thus the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, guest of the program 'Fuori dal coro' broadcast tonight on Rete 4, speaking about the conflict in Ukraine. “What Putin had in mind was a blitzkrieg that would allow him to invade Ukraine in a few days. And if that had happened, I fear he wouldn't have stopped. Those who try to help Ukraine distance the war from the possibility of it reaching the heart of Europe“. Putin “we stopped him there. And, in my opinion, if we don't give up we will also force him to sit at a negotiating table to seek a just peace, which is obviously the objective we have. Because it's not like we're having fun in the current environment. The important thing is that we know what objective we want.” “With respect to the issue of the risks of a world war – continues the prime minister -, I return to the sender the idea according to which those who try to help Ukraine want war and, almost, the Russians who invaded it are the ones who want peace. We need to take half a step back: Putin invaded Ukraine declaring that he wants to restore Russia to its former greatness, that he wants to restore Russia's historical borders. The historical borders of Russia reasonably incorporate Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, the Baltics, a part of Finland, even Poland if desired. When there was the disastrous withdrawal by the West from Afghanistan and an objective signal of weakness was given, Putin decided that this was the moment to try.”

“I didn't agree with Macron's words and I told him so, watch your tone”

“I think you will agree with me that in two years of war, when I was in opposition and then in government, you never heard me use these tones, precisely because I think that serious things should be reacted in a serious way. For example, I didn't agree with Macron's words, I said it to him too: I don't agree with them and I am convinced that we must pay attention to the tones we use.”I think we should be muscular in our actions and not in our attitudes” he adds.

“However – the Prime Minister points out – this does not mean that we shouldn't do what is right and, if I may say so, we also need to be careful about how certain things are sold, in quotation marks. I come from a European Council where we talked about of civil protection and I find in various newspapers the fact that we are preparing Europe for war”. This “because there was a passage that said that the response to the crisis must be brought together in cooperation, but we were talking about civil protection, that is, response to crises, meaning floods, natural disasters, so much so that I defended the Protection Italian civil society also saying 'be careful to establish cooperation that does not mean, so to speak, limiting the excellence of national states, right?' So we also need to pay attention to how certain things are sold, because if we too start making propaganda, like the Russians, objectively we have a problem.”

Attack in Moscow, “Putin can accuse whoever he wants, but it was claimed by ISIS'”

“As we know, the attack” in Moscow “was claimed and therefore you can blame whoever you want, when you do propaganda, but there is someone who declared: 'we did it' and moreover the methods are the ones we know, I don't see how such an attack could help Ukraine or the West. And I think that we too must pay attention to a certain propaganda because even with respect to the theme of world war, risks etc., one thing that I continue to send back to the sender is the idea according to which those who try to help Ukraine want war and almost the Russians who invaded are the ones who want peace.”

Migrants, “I see results but the judiciary is against them”

“When last year the landings increased, let's say, considerably, I said that I preferred structural results to immediate but ephemeral ones, even if in the short term I would have had to pay a price, for those results to also arrive in terms of perhaps consensus” says the prime minister. “But then those results slowly arrive: compared to the same period last year, landings decreased by 60%, particularly from Tunisiawhich shows that the strategy that Italy brought to Europe and on which it convinced Europe despite the opposition of the Italian and in some cases also European left, is bearing fruit.”

“The route, for example, from Turkey has been completely eliminated. Now, does this mean that we have solved the problem? No. It means that the work we are doing in the meantime in Europe, in which the debate is moving from 'let's redistribute the immigrants who arrive illegally from us' to 'let's stop them' seems to me to be a non-minor change of direction. Italy – states Meloni again – has been the protagonist of a series of innovative initiatives on which we have slowly brought the other European countries along: the memorandum with Tunisia, the memorandum with Egypt, the agreement with Albania which is being attempted to be dismantled by those who do not think like us in every way. So there are some very important things that are happening and on which we teach”.

Government, “without the consent of the Italians I am leaving but today the country is in a better position”

“Not disappointing citizens is my only motivation for living the life I do. Sometimes things go the way you want, sometimes they don't go the way you want, sometimes to get a result that others could easily get you have to fight ten times as hard. I continue to do everything I can do so that the people who have placed their hopes in me can say 'I wasn't wrong'. I couldn't have worked harder, maybe I could have worked better I don't know, but I couldn't have worked harder in the last year and a half and I would like to be judged at the end of this journey because I don't like solutions that seem like solutions and I'm not. Serious answers also need time to be built, but on everything that I have promised, there is nothing that I have not worked on to give Italians the answers that I am convinced they need.”

“After that, clearly, in a year and a half you can't resolve the stratification of a few years or a few decades, but objectively, in my opinion, Italy is better off today than it was a year and a half ago and this puts me in peace with my conscience. I don't know if there are people who expected something better, but one thing: Italians should never ask me to take a step back. I do this life for them, I do this job for them and therefore, when I no longer have their consent, I will be happy to step aside”.

Covid and vaccine, “the government will go to the bottom on adverse effects”

The people who had adverse effects from the anti-Covid vaccine “It's a matter on which I discussed with Minister Schillaci to ask for maximum availability on the part of the government to get to the bottom of it, understand and assume the responsibilities that it must assume for the Italian State“. To Mario Giordano, who claims that these people often feel abandoned, “in my opinion they shouldn't feel abandoned” replies the prime minister. “The issue of the commission of inquiry is certainly an important issue and I'm happy that that too is moving forward despite the opposition of those who explained to us that they had managed the pandemic very well but they do not want us to be able to delve into how the pandemic is managed which serves above all to avoid and prevent that in a future, which we hope never arrives, they can be repeated any errors that may have occurred”.

Anti-terrorism checks

High guard on security against terrorism after 7 October. “It is a front on which the government is working carefully, particularly after the Hamas attacks against Israel. We have closed the Schengen area with Slovenia because the majority of illegal immigrants arriving from those areas come from there. Since 7 October we have expelled 47 people suspected of radicalism, and in previous years they were more or less those expelled in an entire year. We hold meetings with the intelligence, we have strengthened the surveillance of sensitive targets.”

“What happened in Moscow was shocking but they are images that we have already seen in other contexts. I was in Paris when the Bataclan attack took place, also the one claimed by ISIS. I was very struck by the dynamics because – observes the Prime Minister – imagine that in an armored city, in a State that is involved in a conflict, four attackers who enter and kill dozens of people and leave practically undisturbed, is objectively striking”.