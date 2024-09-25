“I came to this Uap initiative because I have been following this dispute for some time. I believe that everyone should do their job. I respect and have an extremely positive opinion of the activity of pharmacies, however, if the analysis laboratory must have so many checks and verifications to carry out its activities, and if someone wants to do a similar activity, this must have the same requirements and undergo the same procedure”. This is what Senator Maurizio Gasparri (Forza Italia) told Adnkronos Salute, on the sidelines of the national demonstration in defense of private contracted facilities promoted today at the Brancaccio theater in Rome by Uap, the National Union of Outpatient Clinics, Polyclinics, Institutions and Private Hospitals.

“Therefore – continues Gasparri – I hope that the Government will do a more in-depth analysis by talking about the world of medical analysis that we all use, with the Uap and with all the clinics, and also listen to the reasons of the pharmacy, which is certainly an important local health facility for all of us when there are no serious pathologies”. I believe “that we cannot create confusion, damaging those who have made investments, those who guarantee certain standards. We would not want multinationals to take samples and take them left and right, so that those samples that speak about the state of our health can then be analyzed in non-ideal conditions. Caution, in-depth analysis, duty to listen on the part of the Ministry of Health”, he concludes.