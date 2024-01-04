The Abu Dhabi Police General Command launched the electronic magazine “We Are All Police”, which is a semi-annual periodical magazine, published in Arabic and English, with the aim of highlighting the role of Abu Dhabi Police in enhancing responsibility and community participation through volunteer police work.

His Excellency Major General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, confirmed that the “We are all police” system embodies the Abu Dhabi Police strategy and is within government directions to ensure the continuity of providing the best police services in a way that enhances the quality of life of the community in a sustainable manner.

He pointed out the importance of the magazine in presenting the achievements of the “We Are All Police” system, which has had a positive impact on the process of police and security work, providing the best services efficiently and effectively, and ensuring comprehensiveness and sustainability in security and safety.

For his part, Brigadier General Ahmed Masoud Al Mazrouei, Director of the Community Security Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, explained that the magazine highlights the achievements and contributions of the members of We Are All Police represented in serving the community and their role in supporting the security system, and enhancing public confidence in the services provided by Abu Dhabi Police as a commitment to building more bridges of communication with the community. Achieving greater involvement of its members in the security efforts undertaken by the police, which will reflect positively on the security scene.

In turn, Brigadier General Hammoud Saeed Al-Afari, Director of the Community Police Department, indicated that the magazine reviews the achievements of the “We are all police” system and the success stories of the members, in addition to highlighting the volunteer opportunities that have been implemented, and includes several sections, including: success stories, quality of life, environment, flexibility and agility, and integrated partnership. , institutional reputation, and volunteer whispers.