Dramatic details emerge about the two women victims of the Nuoro massacre, Josephine Masetti and his daughter Martina Gleboni. Mother and daughter had actively participated, even lending their faces, to the campaign that read precisely “No to violence against women”. The photo, in fact, appears to be shared on Facebook by Giusi Masetti, and today it leaves a truly heartbreaking bitter taste in the mouth.

Looking at their faces now, in light of the tragedy that occurred in New-Yorkit really gives you the shivers. In the brutality that shocked the Sardinian town, mother and daughter were victims of the ruthlessness of Roberto Gleboni. The man, at dawn, took the lives of both of them with gunshots.

The image, published only a few years ago, saw the two protagonists of a campaign against the violence against women promoted by ActionAid. The chilling fury of a man has transformed these two women, the very ones who wanted to be on the front lines, symbols of the fight against violence, into victims of an atrocious double femicide.

THE bodies of Giuseppina Masetti, 43, and her daughter Martina, 24, are now far from home, lifeless. They were taken away from their home in via Ichnusa, in Nuoro, and will soon undergo in-depth examinations.

THE’assassinGiuseppina’s husband and Martina’s father, Roberto Gleboni, was a 52-year-old forestry worker, who committed the massacre before taking his own life. After hitting his wife and daughter, he turned his gun (regularly held) on his other two children and a neighbor, and then seriously injured his mother, Maria Esterina Riccardi, with a gunshot.

The couple’s youngest son, aged just 10, and their neighbour Paolo Sanna, aged 69, are currently hospitalised at the end of their lives in the intensive care unit of the San Francesco hospital in Nuoro. Their 14-year-old son, on the other hand, is survivor reporting only a superficial wound, while the murderer’s mother, hit in the head, is out of danger and will recover in a month.

THE’autopsy on the bodies of the victims is scheduled for Saturday morning in the municipal cemetery of Nuoro. The investigations, conducted by public prosecutors Riccardo Belfiori and Sandra Piccicuto, continue with the support of the State Police and the Carabinieri, together with the departments specialized in scientific analysis. The massacre could soon spread if there were to be other victims in this inhuman act.

The article Nuoro massacre, mother and daughter killed by Roberto Gleboni: the two were already known for a splendid cause comes from Bigodino.

#Nuoro #Massacre #Mother #Daughter #Killed #Roberto #Gleboni #Splendid