“Dragon Boat’s activity is aimed at reducing the risk of upper limb lymphedema for women with operated breast cancer. There are studies that compare this sport with women and there is a significant reduction in lifedema of over 50% ”. So Dr. Alessandra Fabi, oncologist in charge of precision medicine in senology at the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital in Rome, speaking on the sidelines of the CardioBreast-Dragon Boat event.