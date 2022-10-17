Visual arts | Kiasma will have an extensive Tom of Finland exhibition covering the artist’s entire career

In the world one of the most famous Finnish artists Tom of Finland is famous for its distinctive style and iconic images. Kiasma is building its extensive Tom of Finland review for next year Touko Valio Laaksonen (1920–1991) around the life story, the museum says in a press release. The historical exhibition covers the artist’s six-decade long career, and the whole uses events and places from the artist’s life.

The exhibition tells about Laaksonen’s youth in the countryside, his move to the city, his military service, the post-war period and numerous trips in Europe and America. The 2017 graduate also told about Laaksonen’s life Dome Karukoski directed drama film Tom of Finland.

Read more: The acting supports Tom of Finlandia – Discrimination against gays is thinly portrayed without the feeling of a real threat

The characters in Tom of Finland’s pictures often include, for example, a lumberjack, a motorist, an office worker, a soldier, a policeman. According to Kiasma’s press release, they are a carnivalesque play with clothing styles that undermines established notions of masculinity.

The exhibition highlights Tom of Finland’s skill as an image maker, whose influence can be seen in many significant cultural figures such as by Robert Mapplethorpe and by Jean-Paul Gaultier at work.

See also Cycling | Van Vleuten, the cycling star who broke his elbow in a wild fall on Wednesday, wins the World Championship gold Untitled work by Tom of Finland, 1961.

At the same time The Dreamy themed exhibition opens with the Tom of Finland exhibition. It brings out the dialogue between contemporary art and queer culture through Kiasma’s collection works.

Dreamy is “navigating the transitions and power relations between straight and queer times, dreaming, remembering and making it come true,” the museum characterizes. The artists of the exhibition are e.g. By Nan Gold (b. 1953), Jacolby Satterwhite (b. 1986), Lynda Benglis (b. 1941) and Artor Jesus Inkerö (b. 1989). The works of the exhibition have been selected by the Visiting Curator Max Hannus (b. 1984).

There are also Kiasma’s next year’s exhibitions Daniel Steegmann Mangrané and Dineo Seshee Bopapen solo exhibitions. In autumn, Kiasma will also see an exhibition of five Ars Fennica 2023 award candidates.