“As of 31 December 2023, Italy has achieved all the European objectives regarding the Pnrr Missione Salute, which affect the payment of the instalments. Now some difficulties begin linked to the fact that we are in the implementation phase in 21 different regional health services, where we are encountering some critical issues as the regions do not all start from the same starting line and there are different regional organizational models in the territory, as well as different performances”. This was said by Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation, who spoke on the sidelines of the two-day event, 27-28 March, which saw as protagonists the Federation of Italian Medical-Scientific Societies, Fism and all the stakeholders from the institutions, to the patient associations, from the companies of the drug to the technological Partners, gathered in Rome in the historic headquarters of the Roman Aquarium for the first stage of the path that will lead to the Fism General States at the end of the year.