BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces a new DLC for NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS. It's about Isshiki Otsutsukithe next clan member to debut in the game via the DLC pack 2.

This DLC pack also includes two new costumes for Boruto And Sasuke (time travel), 12 matching jokes and 5 ninja card images. Additionally, a new event called “Ninja Battle” which will last until April 2nd.

Below we see a new trailer after which further details are available. NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series.

NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS – DLC Pack 2 trailer

NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections welcomes Isshiki Otsutsuki in a new DLC! ùNARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections has two major announcements: a new DLC and a new free, limited-time in-game event! After introducing Hagomoro Otsutsuki as the first character of the Season Pass, Isshiki Otsutsuki will be the next member of the legendary Otsutsuki clan to make his debut in the game. Originally, Isshiki Otsutsuki came to Earth a thousand years ago, accompanied by Kaguya Otsutsuki, Hagomoro's mother, in order to plant a Divine Tree to fuel his chakra. He is a very powerful being with almost divine abilities unique to his clan, which few are able to counter. The DLC also includes: 2 costumes: Boruto Uzumaki (Time Travel) and Sasuke Uchiha (Time Travel)

12 matching bars

5 ninja card images Like the previous DLC, the pack can also be purchased separately. To coincide with the new DLC, a special in-game event titled “Ninja Battle” will also be held later in the year, with the first session starting today and lasting until April 2nd. Players will choose a team and through three respective categories, they will have to try to obtain the most points to win. NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS is the newest installment in the Ultimate Ninja STORM series and is now available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment