“The use of biologics has radically changed the treatment of patients with severe asthma. Thanks to them it is possible to reduce inhalation therapy. This is an epochal change.” Thus Giorgio Walter Canonica, professor & Senior consultant Personalized Asthma and Allergy Medicine Center Humanitas University & Irccs Clinical and Research Institute Milan Italy, speaking on the sidelines of the press conference organized today by AstraZeneca in Milan. The meeting focused on the news of Aifa's approval for the reimbursement of the monoclonal antibody tezepelumab for the treatment of severe uncontrolled asthma.