Book review | Who was Emilie Björksté, who was abused by Runeberg for years? The new book presents forgotten Finnish women writers

The informational work presenting Finnish women writers contains interesting discoveries, but remains superficial due to its scope.

Nonfiction book

Anne Helttunen and Annamari Saure: A route cleared with a pencil. Finnish women writers. SKS. 491 pp.

You knowwho were Matilda Roslin-Kalliola, Marta Haatanen and Marja Salmela? Well, I didn't know either until I read Anne Helttunen and Annamari Saurena new work by two distinguished native language teachers and non-fiction writers, which presents the fate of thirty-five Finnish women writers from the 17th century to the middle of the 20th century.

Among them are also Roslin-Kalliola, Haatanen and Salmela: all writers who influenced the 19th and 20th centuries, who are united by both the production of several works and (almost) complete oblivion.

Matilda Roslin-Kalliola (1837–1923)

Being pulled into the spotlight is maybe A route cleared with a pencil the greatest merit. There are, however, many familiar factors involved; According to Helttunen and Saure, the main reason for entering the book was that the chosen ones “had to fight for their right to work freely as writers”.

Women's the work describes the obstacles to writing extensively, from poverty and national diseases to legislation and prejudices. “Law and custom together oppressing a woman, that's what you saw everywhere”, summed up Fredrika Runeberg in 1869.

Along with the obstacles, the book will shed light on many other points in the history of both our women's movement and our literature – and especially in the recent research of both.

For example, in the case of Roslin-Kalliola (1837–1923), who photographed the great years of hunger and collected folklore, the so-called folk writers, self-taught writers. Their production (diaries, newspaper writings and works) has only started to be discovered, studied and appreciated in the last decades.

Kind of A route marked with a pencil continues the history of Finnish women's literature I got a role I can't fit (1989) in a furrowed groove. The work, which I was writing myself, brought together almost all the research on the subject up to that point and interpreted it in a new way.

Olly Donner (1881–1956).

However, in the course of more than three decades, enormously more information has been researched and unearthed, and Helttunen and Saure are now making use of it. The work's source list is extensive, and each individual introduction is followed by a text in which the authors talk about their working methods and their relationship with the writer in question.

Personal interest has clearly influenced the choices, for better or for worse.

Favorite Iceman (1900–1964)

It is sensible that literary discoveries and new interpretations are brought to the fore, as when telling about someone who lived in a homosexual union in the 1890s and wrote gothic romance Hanna from Ongelinabout the patronage of Finnish anthroposophy About Olly Donner and about the Viipuri photographer of the 1930s and 40s My favorite from Jääskeläinen.

Helttunen and Saure also make their own withdrawals. One is Emilie Björksténa female poet who Johan Ludvig Runeberg took advantage of decades, at least mentally, maybe also sexually.

Although Helttunen and Saure write about it shyly, they say that Björkstén was 15 when the relationship started, Runeberg 37. This also shows the attitude of Finnish cultural history: according to previous Runeberg studies, it was Björkstén who was responsible. He “seduced” and “played”, the reason being “sinful desire”.

Björkstén's own career, which only started when the national poet became paralyzed, has hardly been discussed. That's why it's good to be reminded of it.

In short, informative texts, many other issues that have influenced the work of women writers are considered.

The difficulty of studying was one thing, the scarcity of possible professions another. The third was an attitude that forced some to use pseudonyms and branded others as entertainment writers even when there was no reason for it.

Helttunen and Saure also talk about the Naiskagaali movement, which opposed Russia's first period of oppression in the early 20th century, and the work of the early women parliamentarians. It also comes up once again how ferociously tuberculosis ravaged the nation, including writers.

For the big one even female authors who are unfamiliar to the public would have been sufficient for the content of a full-fledged book.

Now, however, many more well-known names have faded into the mix From Minna Canth L. Onervaa and Saima Harmajaaand therefore the 35 texts of the 490-page work remain unhelpfully superficial.

In their place, as subjects of their own articles, it would at least have been worthwhile to bring up the forgotten female writers, who are now discussed only in information attacks: Adelaide Ehrnrooth, Betty Elfving and by Irene Mendel.

The abundance of material seems to have affected not only the folding, which is crowded, but also the final informational value of the work. There is not even a picture of any of the authors, and what is even sadder is that their works are not opened to the reader at all.

I would have liked to know at least a little more, for example Selma Anttilan from the one published in 1937 I'm looking for a familywhen the novel and its sequel were once considered a “rare example of strength” and an “admirable surprise”.

I also wonder a little about the hiding of other authors' political positions. Quiet from Pärssis after all, you can't tell without mentioning that in 1918 he was elected to the red people's delegation, but Maila Talvio pro-Germanism is smoothed over to the point of being almost invisible.

According to Helttunen and Sauri, in the 1930s he was “some kind of Finnish ambassador” in Germany, and “foreign researchers and political influencers” visited his home in Laaksola, Meilahti.

Having also studied Talviota Suvi Ratinen (and his sources) however, he embraced the propaganda of the Third Reich so enthusiastically that even a 60-member singing and playing group of the Hitler Youth visited the village in Laaksola.