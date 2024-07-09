“We must make an effort, as experts, as clinicians who deal with treating this disease, together with the institutions, to create treatment paths, to implement those that exist starting from early diagnosis”. Therefore “we expect that, for example, the level of awareness in the preventive field can grow”. Francesco Cairo, professor of Periodontology at the University of Florence and president of the Italian Society of Periodontology and Implantology (SIDP), said this to Adnkronos Salute on the occasion of National Periodontitis Day, which is celebrated today.

“The role of the scientific society is very solid and noble – explains Cairo – to bring to everyone’s attention the impact of periodontitis, a fundamental cause not only in edentulism, therefore in the loss of teeth, but also a substantial contributory cause of serious systemic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes or some rheumatological diseases. As a scientific society we can provide colleagues and patients with tools to improve the scenario in question” and “the comparison with the institutions is fundamental”. It is the “sixth non-communicable disease in the field of chronic diseases – explains the professor – In Italy the data tells us that over 50% of people have periodontitis and a very good portion have lost their teeth: 25% of over-65s have completely lost their teeth and almost 50% of over-75s are toothless. This means that it is a serious disease, with huge repercussions in the field of nutrition, psychology and aesthetics”. The good news is that it can “be treated brilliantly, with great long-term clinical effects and little cost to patients.”

In this context, “the scientific society – specifies the Sidp president – must provide colleagues with the structural, scientific elements to implement prevention, to improve diagnosis, to make therapy more usable. But, at the same time, it must also support, through communication, citizens and provide, for example, tangible elements so that a person can recognize, in the mirror, the importance of bleeding gums or a tooth, if it moves, of a gum that changes shape. These elements – concludes Cairo – must be an alarm signal for our patients who can go to the dentist and ask for a gum examination, a periodontal examination”.