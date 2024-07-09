Another mourning has struck the world of cinema and TV series. This time the actress has left us Joan Benedict Steiger, who passed away at the age of 96. Many remember her for her role as Edith in the soap opera General Hospital.

Here’s how we remember this beloved actress today.

The famous actress has passed away: farewell to Joan Benedict Steiger

She passed away a few hours ago an actress which has greatly enthralled all those who have believed in her in recent years. We are referring to the much-loved Joan Benedict Steigerwhich has distinguished itself for its role as Edith in fiction General Hospital.

According to the latest sources, the woman died on June 24, although the news of her passing was released only today. We also know that the cause of death It would be linked to complications that somehow have to do with a stroke that hit her some time ago.

The actress then passed away at the age of 96 at the Cedar Sinai Medical Center site at Los Angeles. During her career Joan took part in several theatrical shows and later specialized in the world of cinema. As for her private lifeinstead, was married to John Myhers and subsequently with Rod Steiger. When this failed she finally tied herself to Jeremy Slate.

A new mourning for General Hospital

Many remember the very talented actress for the role she played in the soap opera General HospitalIn this successful TV series the woman played the character of Edith Fairchilda role into which she has always put her all.

Just a few days ago another mourning hit the cast of this very important TV series, as Doug Sheenan. All the colleagues and the crew that have always been involved in the filming of the TV series have therefore felt the blow, as they are not ready to give the farewell to two figures so important to the history of the film.

The man also passed away due to some health problems that were never revealed by the family. In any case, we can only hug him. ache of both families of these two great American artists.