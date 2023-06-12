





07:16 File photo of the Comirnaty vaccine, the trade name of the drug developed by pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech, in Bonn, Germany, on December 15, 2021. © Wolfgang Rattay / Reuters

Muscle pain, fever or fatigue are common side effects of vaccines to prevent Covid-19. Some rarer ones, such as myocarditis, occur in about 80 cases out of every million doses applied. The regulatory agencies are clear that these risks outweigh the benefits provided by the drugs in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis, but now a court in Germany, where a woman filed a lawsuit for the effects she suffered after vaccinating, must ratify it.