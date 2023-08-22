The Ministry of Health allocates 400,000 euros for the development of actions in the field of mental health that promote the necessary support measures so that people with serious mental disorders and/or addictions can have guaranteed continuity in the school, work, family and social environment. membership, as well as other socio-sanitary actions, in the municipality of Molina de Segura. This is included in the agreement signed between the Community and the Molina de Segura City Council, whereby the Ministry doubles the amount contributed in the agreements signed with the Consistory in previous years.

Specifically, the Molina de Segura City Council undertakes to develop the measures in terms of mental health that are agreed with the Mental Health Management of the Murcian Health Service (SMS) and co-finance the program and the agreed actions with 40,000 euros. These people will be cared for at the Vicente Campillo Mental Health Center in Molina de Segura, which currently cares for some 150,000 people, of whom more than 28,000 are under 16 years of age. This center develops programs aimed at both adults and children and adolescents, as well as specific programs to treat addictions.

The mayor, José Ángel Alfonso, pointed out that “the city of Molina de Segura has been a benchmark at the regional level in terms of health and mental health, as demonstrated by the numerous associations that work in our municipality, such as Astrade and Afesmo, among others». The councilor added that “one of the main objectives that we set ourselves when accessing the local government was to promote more measures to improve medical care for Molinenses, and we are doing so.”

Alfonso celebrated that “the regional government has doubled the amount contributed” and that “it continues to bet on the quality of medical services in Molina de Segura.” The mayor recalled that, “according to the latest published studies, half of the world’s population will develop some type of mental health disorder throughout their lives, so we have an obligation to continue developing this type of measure, They are very necessary.”

During the past year, around 700 people with severe mental disorder were diagnosed, between minors and adults, residing in the municipality of Molina.

The Ministry of Health and the City Council will also set up a monitoring commission whose functions will be to determine the Annual Action Plan to be developed, the agreed measures for its execution within the agreement and its corresponding financial distribution, as well as the measures necessary technical and care coordination between the public mental health network and the town hall of Molina to guarantee the proper development of the agreement. The agreement will be valid for four years, extendable for another four more.

Mental Health Improvement Strategy 2023-2026



This agreement is part of the actions defined in the new Mental Health Improvement Strategy 2023-2026, presented this year. It also includes the implementation of personalized labor insertion programs and itineraries for people with severe mental disorders and/or addictions within the framework of the 2021-2027 Operational Program of the European Social Fund.

At the same time, it responds to the commitments made by the regional government included in the Regional Plan on Addictions 2021-2026. This establishes as a priority the promotion of coordination between the different institutions to promote involvement in mental health, facilitate measures that favor the prevention of addictions in the community with the collaboration of the different health networks and give continuity to the measures of Community prevention through local plans developed in the different town halls.