The charred bodies of 18 migrants were found in the forest of Dadia, in northeastern Greece, affected by the fires in recent days. The Greek media report it. The representative of the fire brigade, Giannis Artophios, reported that “18 people were found charred near the Dadia forest, according to information provided by the Civil Protection” and “we are investigating the possibility that they are people who illegally entered our Village”.

“Searching continues throughout the area,” added Artophios. The area of ​​Evros where the forest of Dadia is located is not far from the border with Turkey. The spokesman said the bodies were found precisely near a shack in the Avanta area of ​​the northeastern region of Alexandroupolis, and added that the Greek police had activated the disaster victim identification team to identify the bodies. .

Since no people were reported in the area, the authorities are examining the possibility that the victims are migrants who entered the country from the nearby border with Turkey, Artophios concluded.