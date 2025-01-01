The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan), under the Ministry of Social Rights, Consumption and Agenda 2030, issued a warning this Monday addressed to the people with allergies to shellfish. The alert focuses on the marketing of the product frozen Chinese monkfish cubes from the Kloska Seafood brandwhich contains mollusks not declared on its labeling.

Aesan reported, through an information note, that it became aware of this situation through the Coordinated System for Rapid Information Exchange (Sciri). The alert notification was issued by the health authorities of Catalonia.

The affected product, which is sold in 850 gram bags, corresponds to lot number 183, with a best before date in April 2026.

Distribution and withdrawal

According to the information available, the initial distribution of this product was carried out in Balearic Islands, Catalonia, Valencian Community, Community of Madrid and Region of Murcia. However, Aesan warned that the possibility of redistribution to other autonomous communities is not ruled out.

Recommendations for people with allergies

As a precautionary measure, Aesan recommends that people with mollusk allergy who may have this product in their homes to refrain from consuming it. The agency emphasized that the consumption of this product does not pose any risk to the rest of the population.

Dangers of mollusks for people with allergies

People with allergies to shellfish should be extremely cautious with the products they consume. The undeclared presence of mollusks in food can cause rserious allergic reactionsranging from mild symptoms, such as rashes and itching, to more severe reactions, such as difficulty breathing and anaphylaxis, which can be life-threatening.

It is crucial that People with food allergies check labels carefully of the products and that manufacturers comply with labeling regulations to avoid this type of situation.

