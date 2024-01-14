Korean Peninsula | North Korea has launched yet another missile, says South Korea

South Korea says that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile towards the Sea of ​​Japan.

South Korea according to the armed forces, North Korea has again launched a ballistic missile in the direction of the Sea of ​​Japan.

South Korea says it has not been able to identify which type of ballistic missile it was.

Recently, North Korea has also held military exercises near the countries' sea border, using real weapons and ammunition.

In recent months, North Korea has carried out several missile launches that defy international sanctions imposed on the country.

The leader of an isolated country Kim Jong-un wants to increase weapons development, including tactical nuclear weapons.