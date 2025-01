Women’s football Euro Cup, athletics, ski, handball world championships… All the excitement of F1 and the passion of Moto GP, the exploits of the Tour, the Giro… Here you can consult the complete 2025 sports calendar , in alphabetical order of sports, so you don’t miss any appointment.

1

Athletics

Indoor World Cup. From March 21 to 23 in Nanjing (China).

Outdoor World Cup. From September 13 to 21 in Tokyo (Japan).

2

Motoring

F-1 World Cup

1. Australia (March 16).

2. China (March 23).

3. Japan (April 6).

4. Bahrain (April 13).

5. Saudi Arabia (April 20).

6. Miami (May 4).

7. Emilia Romagna (May 18).

8. Monaco (May 25).

9. Spain (June 1).

10. Canada (June 15).

11. Austria (June 29).

12. United Kingdom (July 6).

13. Belgium (July 27).

14. Hungary (August 3).

15. Netherlands (August 31).

16. Italy (September 7).

17. Azerbaijan (September 21).

18. Singapore (October 5).

19. United States (October 19).

20. Mexico (October 26).

21. Brazil (November 9).

22. Las Vegas (November 22).

23. Qatar (November 30).

24. Abu Dhabi (December 7).

3

Basketball

King’s Cup. From February 13 to 16 in Gran Canaria.

Euroleague ‘Final four’. From May 23 to 25 in Abu Dhabi.

NBA Finals. Starting June 5.

Endesa League Playoffs. Starting June 2nd.

Women’s Eurobasket. From June 18 to 29 in the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece and Italy.

Men’s Eurobasket. From August 27 to September 14 in Latvia, Cyprus, Finland and Poland.

4

Handball

Men’s World Cup. From January 14 to February 2 in Croatia, Denmark and Norway.

‘Final four’ Champions. From June 14 to 15 in Cologne.

Women’s World Cup. From November 27 to December 14 in Germany and the Netherlands.

5

Cycling

Return to Catalonia. From March 24 to 30.

Giro d’Italia. From May 9 to June 1.

Tour de France. From July 5 to 27.

Women’s Tour de France. From June 26 to July 4.

Return to Spain. From August 23 to September 14.

6

Ski

World Championships. From February 4 to 15 in Saalbach (Austria).

7

Soccer

Women’s Euro Cup. Swiss. From July 2 to 27

UEFA Women’s Champions League Final.

José Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon. Saturday May 24

Men’s Champions League final. Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on May 31.

Spanish Super Cup. From January 8 to 12 in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia).

Copa del Rey Final. April 26 in Seville.

Queen’s Cup Final. May 4.

8

Golf

Augusta Masters. From April 10 to 13.

PGA Championship. From May 15 to 18.

US Open. From June 12 to 15.

British Open. From July 17 to 20.

Ryder Cup. From September 26 to 28.

9

Motorcycling

MotoGP World Championship.

1. Thailand (March 2).

2. Argentina (March 16).

3. USA (March 30).

4. Qatar (April 13).

5. Spain (April 17).

6. France (May 11).

7. United Kingdom (May 25).

8. Aragon (June 8).

9. Italy (June 22).

10. Low P. (Jun. 29).

11. Germany (July 13).

12. Czech R. (July 20).

13. Austria (Aug. 17).

14. Hungary (Aug. 24).

15. Catalonia (September 7).

16. San Marino (September 14).

17. Japan (September 28).

18. Indonesia (October 5).

19. Australia (October 19).

20. Malaysia (October 26).

21. Portugal (November 9).

22. Valencia (November 16).

10

Swimming

World Championship. July 11-August 3, in Singapore.

11

Tennis

Australian Open. From January 12 to 26.

Godó Trophy. From April 12 to 20.

Roland Garros. May 25-June 8.

Wimbledon. June 30-July 13.

US Open. August 25-September 7.

12

Water polo

Men’s and women’s world championship. July 11-24 in Singapore.