Friday supporters of the Shiite political and religious leader Muqtad al Sadr gathered in the Green Zone, the fortified area of ​​the capital Baghdad, home to institutional buildings and embassies, to celebrate Islamic Friday prayers there. Sadr called his parents to a new demonstration of presence and consent, the culmination of a week that shook Iraq, after the protests that began on July 27 and the assault on Parliament the following days. To understand how we got this far, we need to go back to the last elections and the constraints of government formation. Since 2003, the country has been run by the “Muhasasa” system, a method of sharing power on a sectarian basis, which divides posts and representation on a religious, ethnic and tribal basis. To form a government, parties in parliament must establish blocs to appoint a president and then a prime minister. In the elections of October 2021, Muqtad al Sadr had effectively emerged as the winner and the bloc he represented had won 73 seats. Sadr tried to form a majority government in alliance with Sunnis and Kurds to exclude his Iranian-backed opponents. Since then, however, Sadr’s rivals have united in the “Coordination Framework” in an attempt to strengthen the unity of the Shiite parties and put the Sadrists out of the game. In the following months the parliamentary meetings were boycotted, and the internal struggles within the blocs and parties were very bitter. Parliament could not agree on the President – traditionally a Kurdish – because the Kurdish parties were unable to agree on the name of a candidate that would suit everyone. Thus, after months of stalemate, in June Muqtad al Sadr ordered his elected officials to withdraw from Parliament, effectively leaving the Coordination Framework in a dominant position.

The situation worsened after the publication of some audio recordings in which former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki insulted Sadr accusing him of being “bloodthirsty”.

The ambitions of the two politicians are uncoveredsince the beginning of the legislature. Al-Maliki wants to reclaim his power and choose the prime minister, but above all he wants to maintain the status quo. Precisely that paralysis of clientelist power and corruption that Sadr says he wants to destroy, often exploiting popular intolerance to gather consensus. When his term as prime minister ended in 2014, al-Maliki placed his men as civil servants in key institutions, including the judiciary. In the meantime, al-Sadr has created a parallel state, a shadow apparatus, a movement that needs large sums of money to fund itself to sustain itself. That is why he has men in the interior and defense ministries, in the state oil and electricity companies and in the central bank. Having a say in Iraq’s $ 89 billion a year budget allows Sadrists to channel money to supporters. In audios released by the local press, al-Maliki also says: “Iraq is on the verge of a devastating war from which no one will escape unharmed, unless the project of Muqtada al-Sadr, Massoud Barzani and Muhammad al-Halbousi does not is defeated ». In response, Sadr condemned the ancient enemy asking him to move away from politics because his presence in Parliament “would mean the destruction of Iraq and its people”. But what precipitated the situation was the appointment, at the end of July, of Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, a 52-year-old Shiite politician, as candidate for prime minister by the Coordination Framework. Al-Sudani is the former governor of the province of Maysan, he has been minister several times in the last ten years and has aspired to the post of prime minister for some time, with this in mind he founded the Dawa party during the protest movement against the power of October 2019. Sadr, who has always considered al-Sudani a corrupt politician – asked his people to take to the streets. And so his supporters on July 27 attacked Parliament to prevent the formation of the government. At the end of July, Iraq was without a government for the longest period in its post-2003 history. Three days later the Sadrists returned to the Green Zone again breaking down the concrete blocks and camped in Parliament. The leader exalted their protest by describing in a tweet the occupation of the building as “a golden opportunity to change the political system, eliminate the corrupt and lead the country to new elections”. His supporters ransacked the offices of the Dawa party of former Prime Minister Nouri Al-Maliki in Baghdad and the premises of the current political Hikma, the formation of Ammar Al-Hakim, both members of the “Coordination Framework”, his opponent of he.

“I ask everyone to support the revolutionaries, including our proud tribes, our heroic security forces, members of the Mujahid People’s Mobilization Forces who reject submission and all groups of people to support reform, men and women, young men and children, not under my flag or leadership, but under the flag of Iraq and the decision of the people “, wrote Sadr, praising his greatest weapon: the people in the square, launching an appeal amplified by religious rhetoric aimed at arousing the fervor of the Shiite faithful who are preparing to celebrate the Ashura, the commemoration of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, nephew of the prophet Mohammed.

This was the scenario on the day when Iraq was in danger of falling again into a spiral of violence: thousands of supporters of Moqtada Al-Sadr to occupy the Parliament to demand its dissolution and the holding of new elections, hundreds of other supporters. mobilized by the leader and the other side in a dangerous face to face in the green zone, the rivals of the “Coordination Framework”, who organized a counter demonstration to protest against what they believe to be Sadr’s provocations, and against what they believe to be a “coup d’etat” against state institutions.

The Green Zone has been filled with checkpoints to avert a possible clash between the two blocs, but fortunately the situation has not escalated, not least because two of the most powerful Iran-backed groups – Kataib Hezbollah and the leader of the Fatah Hadi coalition al-Amiri – announced that they would not take part in the demonstrations.

In these chaotic days of August, Sadr proved that his main political weapon is the square. Sadr has a great ability to mobilize the masses both in the disadvantaged neighborhoods of the capital Baghdad and in the more depressed areas of the south. It is the tool he has used for years to present himself as a nationalist seeking reform, as opposed to the pro-Iranian Shiite bloc.

More than a week after the start of the protests, the possibility of Parliament being dissolved and new legislative elections called is becoming more and more concrete. Faced with the fear of a clash between the two armed blocs, appeals for calm are growing: Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, in charge of managing current affairs, has invited the blocs to negotiate, calling for elections to emerge from the crisis. It remains to be seen whether Sadr’s al-Sairoon coalition will participate in the consultations. For now, the stalemate remains between the two opposing blocks fighting to take the lead of the Shiite representation. And there remains the social crisis of Iraqis who observe the weakened Parliament and the institutions that are unable to give answers to face the crisis that weighs on their shoulders.