It was supposed to be a normal journey, one of those fairly predictable ones, destined to ferry the young man towards known and daily destinations. Michele was going to pick up his father to start the day’s work in the family business, but a tragedy, a accident absurd, it changed everything forever.

Michael Mazza he was 26 years old, originally from Montello, lost his life in a road accident that occurred shortly after 6 this morning, Wednesday 24 July. The accident occurred in Bolgare, in the Cascina San Martino area, in the province of Bergamo.

There dynamics of the accident is still to be verified in detail, but from the first reconstructions it seems that Michele, at the wheel of his Golf, ended up colliding head-on with a truck driven by a 47-year-old man. After the bad collision, the young man was extracted from his car by the firefighters, but the 118 paramedics could not do anything for him. It was too late, and it was not possible to do anything other than confirm his death.

The investigations are underway on the dynamics of the accident and on the possible responsibilities for the brutal collision between the two vehicles. The Carabinieri of Calcinate and the local police of Bolgare intervened on the spot, cordoning off the area for the necessary surveys. According to the initial findings, it was a violent head-on collision and it is not excluded that Michele may have been ill or fell asleep, a fatality that led him to invade the opposite lane.

The police also arrived at the scene of the accident family members by Michele: his uncles, his partner and his father Roberto, devastated by what happened. The father, shocked, remained sitting on the asphalt with his head in his hands, trying to find comfort also in the looks of the carabinieri who were busy reconstructing what happened.

Michele Mazza, a motorcycle and cycling enthusiast, leaves behind a 9-month-old baby girl. He had moved to Montello from Palosco and worked in his family’s plumbing company. family. The community is truly shocked and shaken by her disappearance, and her family is looking for answers about what happened in the accident.