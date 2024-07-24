Influencer Chiara Nasti and her partner Mattia Zaccagni became parents again today, July 24, to little Dea

Pink bow for the well-known influencer Chiara Nasti and the companion Mattia Zaccagniwho today, July 24, became parents for the second time of the little girl Goddess.

Chiara Nasti has become a mother once again

Through some shots published on their Instagram pages, the happy couple shared the happy news with their large audience of followers. The various images of the family reunited in the hospital portray the evident and profound happiness for the arrival of the baby girl. For the new parents, this is the second daughter, arrived after the little one Thiago, born in November 2022.

The Instagram post announcing the birth of little Dea

Absolutely tender are the photographs that immortalize this day full of joy for the couple formed by Chiara Nasti and Mattia Zaccagni. Today, in fact, they celebrate the birth of their second daughter, little Dea, announcing the happy event by sharing a post on their social pages.

The photo showing Chiara holding her daughter in her arms is accompanied by the following caption:

“Welcome Goddess… I have been reborn for the second time.”

An intense and moving joy also expressed by the father, the Lazio footballer, through these sweet words:

“Dea is born! Welcome princess of mommy and daddy. You are my strength, my light! I love you. Congratulations mommy, welcome DEA”.

Chiara Nasti’s sister also shared the happy event and, presumably, she attended the birth since she posted a story together with the new mother:

“Thank you life, thank you for all this.”

The love story between Chiara Nasti and Mattia Zaccagni

The love between Chiara Nasti and Mattia Zaccagni began about two years ago and has been blessed with the birth of two children already: Thiago and little Dea, just born.

In June 2023, the couple tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Rome. The announcement of the second pregnancy dates back to January. An announcement made through a symbolic gesture made by Zaccagni during a Lazio match.

Finally, the constant updates on social media by Nasti on the progress of her pregnancy, which ended today with the arrival of little Dea.