Budanov said that “more weapons are needed, and this is especially true of Western combat aircraft.”

The following are the highlights of what Budanov said in an interview with a Japanese media outlet:

Many civilians are still under Russian occupation, and no more time can be lost.

We already have the necessary minimum of weapons, and I can only say that the counterattack will begin soon.

In order to liberate our lands from invaders more weapons are needed and this is especially true of western combat aircraft.

Russia must be removed from our lands. We must use all our forces and means to achieve this goal.

We need large reserves of weapons and ammunition.

Battle of Bakhmut

In terms of battles, the Ukrainian forces made slight progress on the outskirts of the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, which Moscow claimed full control of, according to the Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defense, Hanna Malyar.

Maliar said that Ukrainian forces still control the southwestern outskirts of the city, and that fighting continues in the suburbs, according to the Associated Press.

Ukrainian military leaders also stated that the fighting in Bakhmut was not over yet.

For its part, the Pentagon said, on Tuesday, that Ukrainian forces are besieging the city of Bakhmut.

In a press briefing, Pentagon spokesman Pete Ryder stated that the Ukrainian forces are completely besieging Bakhmut, adding: “Even if Russia takes control of the land in Bakhmut, we do not believe that this is a strategic gain, just as the Russian forces paid a great price in lives, equipment and capabilities.” there”.

According to US assessments, Bakhmut is surrounded by Ukrainian forces and is in a strong position, according to Ryder.