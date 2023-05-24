Celta de Vigo and the Girona drew 1-1 in the matchday 36 of the 2022-2023 season of LaLiga in Balaídos in a match that had major implications for both teams. This result prevents the Celta Vigo secure his stay in the First Division and moves Girona away from seventh position, which could give them access to the Conference League, depending on what the Athletic Club.

Celta dominated Girona in the first halfsince the Catalan team was note daring enough to take advantage of his rival’s anxiety. Peruvian midfielder Renato Tapia had a prominent role in creating playwhile Miguel excelled at the end, showing his quality.

However, Carles Pérez managed to reassure the Celta fans with his goal at minute 42. In a construction play by Girona, the Ukrainian Tsygankov lost the ball when receiving from behind and Javi Galán took the opportunity to put together a quick counterattack. Galán connected with Carles Pérez, who quickly defined his shot and beat Gazzaniga after the ball touched Oriol Romeu.

Carles Pérez opened the scoring for Célticos EFE

The game changed in the second half. Girona advanced their lines and pressed further up, which made it difficult for Celta. The light blue midfielders no longer had the same facility to participate in the game. Javi Galán committed an unnecessary penalty on Tsygankov that Mateu Lahoz pointed out.

The goalkeeper Iván Villar, once again the best of his team, saved the launch of Christian Stuani, but the referee ordered the shot to be repeated because Unai Núñez had entered the area prematurely. The Uruguayan striker he did not fail on his second attempt at 59′.

Christian Stuani matched from the eleven steps EFE

The Catalan goal did not wrinkle the Celta Vigo, who went for the tie. He put Girona back into their own half, and enjoyed up to three chances to get back in front. Two in Larsen’s boots, the second very clear. But the Norwegian forward is not Iago Aspasand in the one-on-one with Gazzaniga, he crashed his shot against the goalkeeper’s body.