The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, and the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, They met on Monday in the Zaporizhia region of Ukraine, which is partially under the control of Russian forces.

“I met with Zelensky today in the city of Zaporizhia and we had a fruitful exchange” of views on the protection of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant and its personnel, Grossi wrote in a tweet, accompanied by a photo of both.

The Zaporizhia power plant -the largest nuclear plant in Europe, located a few tens of kilometers from the city of the same name- It has been in the hands of Russian troops for a year. Zelensky and Grossi visited a hydroelectric power station that feeds the nuclear power plant.

The Ukrainian president claimed to have visited “the front line” of the southern front hours before. “Honored to be here today, close to our military,” Zelensky said on his Telegram account, where he posted a video of himself with Ukrainian soldiers and said “sure” that Ukraine will achieve victory.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski, together with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi.

The president also traveled on Monday to the command post of the operational group of the troops for Zaporizhia, where he met with military officials from the region, according to a statement from the Ukrainian presidency. “Thank you for protecting our State (and) all of us,” he said, according to this source.

Zelensky also went to the place where a Russian shelling hit a residential building in the city of Zaporizhia, attack that left one dead and thirty injured last Wednesday. And he also visited a military hospital, where he spoke with war wounded and medical personnel, according to the presidency.

Zelensky’s visit to Zaporizhia comes a week after his visit to the city of Kherson, in the south, to Bakhmut, a town in the east where a fierce battle rages, and to Kharkov, in the northeast of the country.

AFP