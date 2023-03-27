The merchant of Resident Evil 4 Remake has 19 requests for you. Completing them all will give you the corresponding trophy. These requests are little sidequests in the form of blue documents.

The objectives to be achieved are varied, such as collecting blue medallions or killing rats. But be careful, you can skip them. This means that you may not get the trophy. The easiest thing to do is complete them before you find them and complete them as soon as possible. I remind you that once you have completed the requests, you will have to go back to talking to the merchant, in order to receive Spinels. If you don’t know how to get more Spinelli, we have written the guide for you.

Chapter 1

Destroy the Blue Medallions

At the end of the farm area, take the blue paper that you will find in the wall before the closed gate. To complete this request you will have to shoot a 5 blue medallions in the farm area. Here’s where they are:

In the Farm area, it hangs in the corner of the building that has the typewriter.

In the barn where the cows are, you can shoot it from the window or by entering the barn

In the hut to the left of the area

Go to the opposite side, you will find a large barn, up the stairs

Go to the area to the right of the temple and look over the fence, you will see it hanging from a mill

Chapter 2

Kill rats

You will find the request next to the first merchant. Go to the factory you came from e you have to kill 3 rats. 2 are in the central area, while the last one is at the entrance.

Chapter 3

Viper hunter

After leaving the town hall you will find a new merchant, you will find the blue document on the wall next to him. You will have to find and sell 3 vipers. They can be found in chests. We’ll tell you where to find them as you go along.

Grave robber

When you reach the church, don’t go inside to save, instead go around the church and reach a small alley. There you will find the request. After you get it, go to the graveyard in front of the church and shoot the V-shaped emblems.

Viper 1: after the typewriter, drop down and eliminate the enemies. You will find a yellow chest. There will be the first viper.

Destroy the blue medallions

In front of the cave entrance, you will find the request on the wall. You will have to destroy 5 blue medallions. Here’s where to find them:

Where you find the first treasure, you’ll see a locket hanging from a wooden frame

After going outside, go to the area below and you will see a hanging medallion

At the beginning of fish farming in the first hut

On the left side of the fish farm, you can shoot from an opening in the wooden wall

At the end of the fish farm on the right, enter the flooded area and walk the wooden walkway

Viper 2 and 3: Here you can find up to 3 vipers at the beginning of the fish farm, usually on the way to the hut. Return to the merchant and finish the quest.

Chapter 4

Egg hunter

When you reach the lake, before going to the boat, on the left you will find the requestto. To complete it you will have to find and sell a golden egg. The island on the east coast it’s a chicken farmso there you will find what you need.

Catch a big fish

In the camp next to the lake, open the locked door with the key and you will find the blue document in the tunnel. You can harpoon the fish near the southeast corner of the corner. If it’s not there, do some back and forth until it appears. You will find many small fish, but what you need it’s the bigger one.

Chapter 5

A wild mongrel

On the wall next to the merchant outside the town hall. You will have to kill the great wolf in the village square. But he appears only after reaching the south towards the village chief’s house. After doing this with Ashley, he returns to the village square.

The Chapter 6 has no requests

Chapter 7

Destroy a blue medallion

Go through the open cannon gate and you will find the request on the wall. You will have to shoot at 6 blue medallions. Here’s where they are:

In the pavilion behind the cannon

In the window overlooking the ruins from the cannon

Hanging on the wall just above the second medallion, it can already be fired from the cannon

Next to the cannon drop down where you destroyed its counterweight, you will see the medallion hanging from the ceiling

From the last location, climb up and then look down and to the left

Before going to the next room, look to the right

The Chapter 8 has no requests

Chapter 9

Destroy the medallions

In the save room with the merchant, on the table with the typewriter. You will have to destroy 6 medallions. Here’s where to find them:

Go back a bit, towards the labyrinth gate. Before entering it you will find the medallion on the wall

In the great hall, behind the headless statue

In the dining room, it hangs on the last window, behind the curtains

Go back to the great hall and then go upstairs, shoot the medallion on the chandelier

In the armory, go upstairs and you’ll see him on the throne

Reach the Gallery, you will find it hanging from a pillar

Even more control

On the wall to the left of the headless statue, you have to kill 3 rats. Here’s where to find them:

In the diningroom

In the same corridor towards the armory exit

Chapter 10

At the beginning of the chapter enter the area to the right of the 3 statues, enter the corridor on the right and you will find the last rat.

Merciless knight

In the same room where you find the rat, there’s a request on a nightstand. To complete it you will have to go back to the Mausoleum as Leon and defeat the knight there.

Chapter 11

Insect hive

In the area east of the hive. Behind an explosive barrel, you’ll need to destroy all the entrances. You will notice why they are yellow bags on the ceiling of the central area. Here is their location:

From the prompt go left and look up

On the road behind the request but before entering the tunnel

In the area west of the Hive, just as you exit the tunnel you will find the last two hives

Chapter 12

Jewel thief

In the same room on the wall next to the elevator/merchant. You will have to find and sell a crows nest emerald. Go back to the garden. Use it from the west gate, then look north towards the merchant. From here you can see a crows nest, shoot it and then take the emerald. Return to the merchant to finish the quest.

The disgrace of the Salazar family

On the wall like the other request, you will have to deface a portrait. You’ll have to go back to the throne room. In the right corner of the throne room, where time opens you will get a golden chicken egg. While in the left side of the room there is a small painting by Ramon. Open your inventory and select the egg, and then throw it on the painting. If you get the wrong picture, exit and re-enter.

In the Chapter 13 there are no requests

Chapter 14

Destroy the medallions

At the merchant’s entrance, after crossing the left gate you will find the request. Here’s where to find the medallions:

Where the exit from the merchant look up, look over the door you came from

After exiting the merchant, look to the right

In the next area, on the red container

North of the depot

At the southwest corner of the depot, look up at the tower

Even more control

In the room next to the merchant. You will have to kill 4 rats. Here’s where to find them:

At the entrance to the area

Order Ashley to raise the bridge again, you will see it immediately after passing it

At the end of the area where you used the power switch you will find the last 2 rats. Beware of the infected.

The Dead Wanderer

After Ashley uses the wrecking ball to destroy a wall, go into the crack and turn left. You will find the request in a box. You will have to defeat a strong enemy in the laboratory. It will also be marked on the map. Go there and do what you must.

Chapter 15

Destroy the blue medallions

At the exit of the ruins, you will find the request. Here’s where to find the medallions:

In the tower straight ahead, use a sniper rifle

Before going to the door, look southwest, you’ll see him hanging on the side of the ruins

On the opposite side of the second medallion, it hangs under the ruins near the water

Inside the ruins behind the wall with the ladder

Go down the ladder and look out the window on the right

There are no requests in the Chapter 16

Now you know where to find and what to do to complete all the merchant’s requests in Resident Evil 4 Remake.