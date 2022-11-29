Doha, Qatar.- The Qatar 2022 World Cup has received a high number of Mexicans after a week of experiencing its inauguration and by the time the tournament ends, on December 18, an amount of up to 100,000 Mexicans is estimated in the host country .

Said figure was calculated by the federal government, since in eight days of celebration, just over 50,000 Aztecs have been present on Qatari land, even another 20,000 people went to the Middle East solely to enjoy the Mexico vs. Uruguay match.

Reaching 100,000 visitors does not seem far off compared to what has been perceived in recent days. Of the 32 matches that have been played in the World Cup, there is not a single match without a Mexican flag in the stands and with the presence of our country’s fans.

However, not all the Mexicans who undertook their flight to the Persian Gulf Country were able to enter, some for having problems with their ‘Fan ID’ and others for having their tickets canceled, events that denied their assistance in Qatar and consequently they stayed stranded elsewhere.

For now, the number of Mexicans in Qatar is expected to be greater than 100,000. Mexico will still play a match in the group stage, it will be against Saudi Arabia, next Wednesday, November 30 at 1:00 p.m. (Mexico time) 12:00 p.m. (Culiacán time).

Although it has been known that some have sold their tickets for losing hope in the National Team, instead other Mexicans will land in Qatar for this match that will be played at the Lusail Stadium, the largest in the World Cup that will be painted green.