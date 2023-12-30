While baristas appreciate the variety and most orders, some additions contradict the essence of the drink. Against the bustling backdrop of espresso machines and tantalizing aromas, Monica McDonald former Starbucks baristashared the orders that annoyed him the most while making coffee for customers.

Understanding these “annoying” orders can help customers avoid frustrating baristas and get their desired drink faster and easier. The chronicle of Monica MacDonald, published in Business Insider, reveals the secrets behind the chain's counter and offers a fascinating insight into the world of personalized drinks.

Topping the list is the S'mores Frappuccinoa time-consuming order due to a marshmallow-infused whipped cream that requires special preparation. Iced Green Tea Lattes also generate discontentas they tend to clump when shaken with ice, especially if no ice is present.

Behind the Starbucks Counter, Baristas Share Secrets Behind Customized Drinks

In second place, appear the Cappuccinos with Non-Dairy Milk and Foam. Monica explains that these alternatives require additional steaming steps due to weaker air bubbles in non-dairy milk. The Extra Hot Lattes, in addition to representing a potential danger, also affect the quality of the drink.

In third place, the request of Pour-Over Coffee during peak hours. Individual picking slows down service when multiple orders pile up. Drinks with excessive sweeteners also take their place on the list, since adding them yourself at the station is faster and easier.

Confusing and unnecessary requests, the main annoyance of the former Starbucks barista

Monica Reveals Upside Down Caramel Macchiato Tops Confusing Requests. Although it is essentially a flavored latte, it requires additional explanations from the baristas. The Iced Cappuccinos, often misunderstood by customers, also result in long preparation times. Finally, Non-Foam Cappuccinos, which defeat the purpose of the drink, basically become lattes.