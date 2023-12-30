Physical Review B: Quark liquid is different from nuclear liquid

Physicists have identified fundamental differences between two different types of quantum liquids – so-called nucleon liquid, made of protons and neutrons, and quark liquid, made of quarks and gluons. The first type of liquid is the substance of atomic nuclei, and the second can be found in the depths of neutron stars. Research results published in Physical Review B.

Nucleons are composite particles, such as protons and neutrons, which in turn are made up of quarks that interact with each other through gluons, the carriers of the strong nuclear force. Quarks do not occur in isolation and always combine into nucleons, which is known as confinement, although it is believed that inside neutron stars, where the density of matter is extreme, a phase transition occurs when nucleon matter is converted to quark matter.

The scientists carried out theoretical calculations to show whether quark and nucleon matter differ at a fundamental level or behave the same. Landau's paradigm assumes that nuclear and quark matter are indistinguishable, so confinement cannot be clearly defined in a theory describing the interaction between quarks in a dense medium.

It turned out that both can be represented as superfluid liquids in which quantum vortices arise, but in a quark liquid the vortices carry with them a special type of field called color magnetic. It is due to the fact that quarks have a special characteristic called color charge, which determines how different types of quarks interact with each other. This effect is not observed in nucleonic liquids.

Previously, scientists at the University of Helsinki assessed the likelihood of the existence of an exotic form of matter in the form of cold quark matter inside neutron stars. According to their calculations, quark matter arises in the most massive neutron stars with a probability of 80-90 percent