What would you do with US$1,000,000? Well, that was the number that a man from Massachusetts, United States obtained after playing the lottery in the state. This player's good luck had already been proven, since just a month before he had bought a ticket in the same store with which he had already won a prize. However, in the end, Due to a decision he made, the amount he was entitled to was significantly reduced.

According to Massachusetts lottery authorities, last February, Deivson Alves Martins decided to try his luck by buying a ticket for the Million Dollar Extravaganza lottery. To participate he paid US$50 at a Family Farms store in Worcester, He chose ticket number eleven because that is his lucky number, and he indeed turned out to be very lucky.

The man won US$1,000,000. However, what he took home was much less. And he made the decision to opt for the full amount, which means he had to pay taxes, reducing his prize to just US$650,000. Although it is still an important figure that no one would want to reject and in the case of Deivson, dedicated to carpentry, it has helped him have greater peace of mind about his future and that of his family.

Winners of high lottery prizes in the United States have the option of receiving the money in annual payments or as a lump sum immediately. In this case, Deivson could have obtained US$50,000 over twenty years. However, since he decided he wanted the full million, He had to pay federal and state taxes on his earnings. Remember that federal taxes reduce the prize by 24 percent, while, in the case of Massachusetts, an additional 5 percent is charged.

The winner had to pay taxes on his prize. Photo:Massachusetts State Lottery

Annual payment or full payment, what is better when winning the lottery in the United States?

Although the decision is personal, since everyone knows their needs and desires, financial expert Michael Liersch told the media The Sun that big money winners should consider deferring their prize to annual payments.

The reason for this is that if you receive a large lump sum people are less likely to invest well and make the gains last. But if you opt for a check every year, the first few will probably waste it, but then they will realize that they need to make better decisions. Besides, winners will have more tax benefits if they opt for the annuity.