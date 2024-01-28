A 29-year-old woman was surprised when she claimed her US$1,000,000 prize from the Florida Lottery and received only US$640,000. The winner of the scratch off game called 1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacularwas unaware of an important rule that affects all lottery drawings in the United States.

When Carly Cooper bought a scratch-off lottery ticket at a 7-Eleven store for $50little did I know that I would win US$1,000,000, which is the second largest prize in the game $1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular. The draw, which launched in February 2023, promised two grand prizes of US$1,000,000 for life, one of which has already been awarded.

However, after collecting her prize in the Florida Lottery, Carly did not take home the million-dollar prize and “elected to receive his winnings as a lump sum payment of US$640,000”, according to the institution's statement. The reduction in your prize is due to a rule that affects all lottery drawings in the United States: the payment of taxes, since this is the responsibility of the winner and is deducted from the prize received.

The $1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular game began offering two US$1,000,000 lifetime prizes and 234 US$1,000,000 prizes in a single showing. See also Born, Erdogan: "No entry to Sweden until after the burning of the Koran" Photo: www.flalottery.com/

How much tax do you have to pay when winning the lottery in the United States?



According to the official Florida Lottery website, The institution must withhold a tax on prizes greater than a certain amount. “Winnings and any taxes withheld are reported in accordance with the Internal Revenue Code and the Code of Federal Regulations on all Florida Lottery winnings with a value of $600 or more,” it states in its regulations. This rule affects both US citizens and foreigners.

“If the winner of a Florida Lottery prize is a U.S. citizen or resident alien, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) requires that Florida Lottery to withhold 24 percent federal taxes on prizes over $5,000. For non-resident aliens, the Florida Lottery must withhold 30 percent federal taxes from all prizes,” the section states.