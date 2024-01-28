Shakira still pending the issue of the stalker in Miami, United States, after the police told him that he had to reinforce his security, because they did not know what could happen.

The Colombian singer is worried, as is her ex-partner, the ex-soccer player, Gerard Piquéfor the safety of their children, and has taken strict measures.

The proposal

It is not that she is very calm, since they have asked her that on her social networks she does not indicate where she will be and that her surroundings be a little more cautious.

Piqué, as he has handled himself in recent weeks, has been very worried, because he fears that his children, Sasha and Milanare affected by the lack of security.

Gerard Piqué and his girlfriend Clara Chía.

However, these days the media have insisted on investigating an alleged meeting that would have been proposed to him. Clara Chía MartiPiqué's girlfriend, to Barranquilla.

It ensures that The National He pointed out that Clara Chía sought a meeting with the Colombian singer, because she wants to know the conditions between her and Piqué.

“She sought a rapprochement by proposing a meeting, in order to explain how things developed between her and Piqué, and maintain a healthy dynamic that would not affect little Milan and Sasha,” the newspaper wrote.

The answer

According to the athletes' inquiries, Shakira's response was forceful, so the meeting, for the moment, cannot take place.

“Under no circumstances would she be willing to meet the woman who had marked a turning point in her life, and assured that neither she nor her children would have any contact with her,” said the Barranquilla resident.

Shakira, Clara Chia and Piqué

It is claimed that Clara Chía's determination was due to the fact that Shakira “took measures with respect to minors, installed in clauses that would prohibit the young Spanish woman from maintaining close contact with children, and due to such a restriction, the public relations specialist would be forced to temporarily leave the apartment he shares with Piqué in Barcelona, every time they both visit him,” the newspaper stated.

