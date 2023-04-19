Artificial intelligence: two cases that make us think a lot

Artificial intelligence it already seems now out of control and still the development is in its infancy, the potential of this tool is universally recognized as impossible to quantify and this scares. There are two concrete examples that make the idea clear: an important one photo contest was won by a candidate who had created a fake photo and a musical hit that was all the rage on Youtube simply it didn’t existhad not been composed by the giants of rap Drake And The Weeknd, but simply from a computer and Universal did it eliminate. But the photography award case really has some resounding. Perhaps – we read in the Corriere della Sera – a hint of some irregularity already appeared in the title, yet “Pseudomnesia: the electrician”, with colors that refer to other times and the intense expressions of its female subjects, is an image that impressed the judges of the prestigious Sony World Photography Award and won the category «creativity».

More than one photoin reality – continues the Corriere – it was a provocation, as explained by the German artist Boris Eldagsen during the awards ceremony at Somerset House. The picture was not captured with a camera but created with artificial intelligence using, as a starting point, a written text. To the amazement of the judges he asked, “How many of you suspected she wasn’t a true photo? There’s something that doesn’t feel completely right, even if we don’t know what. speed up the debate about artificial intelligence and how we will choose to use it“. The concern: “We are at a point Of I don’t return“.

